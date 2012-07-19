* Credit Suisse upgrades Bajaj Auto to "outperform" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 1,854 rupees from 1,776 rupees, citing attractive valuations and better margins ahead. * The upgrade comes after India's second-largest motorcycle maker reported flat net profit for the April-June quarter on Wednesday, but saw its shares jump 5.25 percent as its profit margin weathered a slump in exports of its lucrative commercial vehicles. * Credit Suisse expects Bajaj Auto shares to outperform given expectations of around 25 earnings growth in fiscal 2014 thanks to improving exports. * Bajaj shares last up 0.14 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)