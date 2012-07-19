* USD/INR trading at 55.43/44, off the day's low of 55.2650 but slightly weaker than its close of 55.48/49 on Wednesday. * Gains in domestic stocks, with BSE index up 0.5 percent, and steadier euro support the rupee. * However, heavy dollar demand from defence companies and oil firms pulling the USD/INR off its lows, traders say, leaving the pair vulnerable to a move towards 55.60 later in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)