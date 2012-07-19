* India's cash rates remain largely steady at 8.00/8.05 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent in the previous close, given signs of eased liquidity conditions. * A dealer at a primary dealership said cash rates should remain steady until the RBI policy review on July 31. * "Current estimates suggest the deficit would remain around current levels until mid-September, so spike in rates is unlikely," she said. * Banks borrowed only 420.70 billion rupees from the central bank at its repo window versus 518.70 billion rupees on Wednesday. * That keeps the average borrowing over the last 12 trading sessions at around 500 billion rupees, well within the central bank's comfort zone. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 120.37 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 449.47 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)