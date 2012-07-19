* India's one-year overnight index swap rate rises 3 bps to 7.64 percent, while the 5-year rises 4 bps to 6.92 percent. * Senior dealer says risk-on sentiment aiding paying in OIS, particularly in the longer-end of the curve. * Healthy U.S. corporate earnings spark a global risk rally: India's main BSE stock index gains 0.6 percent, while the Indian rupee strengthens to 55.32/33 from its 55.48/49 close on Wednesday. * The 1-year OIS rate is now up for the week, after rates slumped on Monday on lower-than-expected headline inflation data in India. * But RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's warnings on inflation have dented expectations for a rate cut at the RBI's July 31 policy review. * The 5-year OIS is down about 5 bps for the week, after slumping on Monday to a 2012 low. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)