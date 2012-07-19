* India is unlikely to sell a partial stake in Steel Authority of India's, and will wait for a further recovery in the share price, according to analysts. * India's cabinet is meeting on Thursday to discuss a potential sale of part of its 85.8 percent stake in the country's largest domestic steel maker. * India has previously said it plans to sell stakes in 15 state-run firms by the end of March 2013 in a bid to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.41 billion) to help narrow its fiscal deficit. * "Valuations and price needs to grow before government can divest stake in the company. It's highly unlikely that government will sell stake at current prices," said an analyst at a large domestic brokerage who tracks the company. * SAIL shares are trading well below the one-year high of 135.25 rupees hit on July 26, 2011. * Shares in SAIL was trading flat at 93.20 rupees, after earlier gaining as much as 1.2 percent. ($1 = 55.4550 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)