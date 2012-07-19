* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.08 percent. * Trading largely range-bound as risk-on trading and spike in oil prices offset by caution ahead of India's 150 billion bond auction and RBI policy review on July 31. * Markets also awaiting potential policy reform measures, including a possible hike in diesel prices, after presidential elections on Thursday. * The central bank has been urging the government to lower its fiscal deficit to enable better monetary policy transmission. * Economists still believe RBI will have to reduce rates in coming months, though many have postponed the timing of the next move, a Reuters poll on Thursday shows. * They now expect the central bank to keep the repo rate unchanged at 8.00 percent this quarter, before cutting it to 7.50 percent between October and December. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)