BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* Shares in Dish TV India rose 4.5 percent, despite posting a wider net loss in the April-June quarter compared to the previous year. * Instead, investors focused on a 7.8 percent rise in EBITDA from the previous quarter, which was higher than market expectations. * Analysts say EBITDA performance improved on lower spending on adverts compared to the previous quarter. * Dish TV, part of India's Zee Group, is a satellite dish services provider. (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreut rs.com)
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks