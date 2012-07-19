* Shares in Dish TV India rose 4.5 percent, despite posting a wider net loss in the April-June quarter compared to the previous year. * Instead, investors focused on a 7.8 percent rise in EBITDA from the previous quarter, which was higher than market expectations. * Analysts say EBITDA performance improved on lower spending on adverts compared to the previous quarter. * Dish TV, part of India's Zee Group, is a satellite dish services provider. (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreut rs.com)