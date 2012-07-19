* USD/INR trading at a session low of 55.14/16 versus its 55.48/49 close on Wednesday, tracking a jump in the euro and gains in domestic shares * The euro rallies on a Dow Jones report the European Financial Stability Facility would be able to buy Spanish bonds on the primary and secondary markets. * India's main BSE index closed up 0.55 percent. * However, traders say dollar demand from oil firms was preventing further falls in the USD/INR. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)