BRIEF-India's Tejas Networks sets IPO price range
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.634
Spread 123 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct DUE 2018 UKT
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.
