* USD/INR likely to open higher tracking weak Asian peers, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.12/13. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.42 versus NY close of 55.40-44. * Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S. corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high, although a firm yen kept Japanese shares on the backfoot. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading flat and Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.2 percent. * The euro fell against the dollar and hovered near a record low versus the Australian dollar on Friday, undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in shorter-term euro zone interest rates.