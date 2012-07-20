* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.04 percent. * Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S. corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high, although a firm yen kept Japanese shares on the backfoot. * Hopes on reforms got a boost as Indian ministers said they had approved a share sale in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), defying analyst expectations, and as India's cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to impose 21 percent in duties on power equipment imported. * Major Earnings on Friday: Reliance Industries, Ultratech and Asian Paints. * Other earnings: JSW Energy, Crompton Greaves , Hindustan Zinc, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)