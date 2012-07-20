* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.3
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 0.04 percent.
* Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised for
their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S. corporate
earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high, although a
firm yen kept Japanese shares on the backfoot.
* Hopes on reforms got a boost as Indian ministers said they had
approved a share sale in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd
(SAIL), defying analyst expectations, and as India's
cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to impose 21 percent in
duties on power equipment imported.
* Major Earnings on Friday: Reliance Industries,
Ultratech and Asian Paints.
* Other earnings: JSW Energy, Crompton Greaves
, Hindustan Zinc, and Zee Entertainment
Enterprises.
