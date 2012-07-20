* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.09 percent given caution ahead of the government's 150 billion rupee debt sale later in the day. * Global crude prices , which have surged 20 percent in four weeks, threaten to stoke inflation further and reduce the chanced of a rate cut, traders say. * Bonds find some support from improved liquidity conditions with the repo borrowing remaining well within the central bank's comfort level in the last 13 sessions, traders add. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)