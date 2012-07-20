* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.24 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index loses 0.27 percent.
* Falls track flat to weaker regional shares, with the MSCI
Asia-Pacific excluding Japan index flat on the
day.
* Reliance Industries falls 0.7 percent ahead of its
April-June quarter earnings after the markets close.
* Maruti Suzuki India gains 1.4 percent after dropping
8.9 percent on Thursday, in what was its biggest daily fall
since July 2010 after shutting production at a factory in
northern India following a deadly riot.
