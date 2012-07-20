* Shares in Hero MotoCorp falls 1.8 percent after the
motorcyle maker said inventory levels have risen to 4 weeks from
a usual average of 2 weeks, according to analysts who heard the
remarks in a company conference call on Thursday.
* Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported an increase of 10 percent
in its net profit for the April-June quarter, which lagged
estimates.
* CLSA downgrades the stock to "sell" from "under-perform" while
retaining its target price at 1,950 rupees.
* Removing the inventory build-up from Hero's January to June
volumes means the two wheeler maker's growth would drop to 0
percent during this period, compared to the reported growth of 8
percent, CLSA said in its report.
* "We fear that Hero will have to start heavy discounts and/or
cut production in 2H if festival season demand is not strong,
which could easily be the case," CLSA said.
* India has a number of festivities in the second half of the
year, including Diwali, in which auto makers introduce
promotions to spur sales.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)