* Shares in Tata Communications gains 6.4 percent after India's federal cabinet on Thursday paved the way for the mobile carrier to sell surplus land. * The sale of the entire land could fetch at least 60 billion Indian rupees ($1.09 billion), though not all of it would go to Tata Communications given the government owns a sizeable stake, as do previous owners of the land, according to traders. * The issue has been a longstanding one for Tata Communications, which used to be a former state monopoly. The government still owns 26 percent of the company. ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreut rs.com)