* Shares in Tata Communications gains 6.4 percent
after India's federal cabinet on Thursday paved the way for the
mobile carrier to sell surplus land.
* The sale of the entire land could fetch at least 60 billion
Indian rupees ($1.09 billion), though not all of it would go to
Tata Communications given the government owns a sizeable stake,
as do previous owners of the land, according to traders.
* The issue has been a longstanding one for Tata Communications,
which used to be a former state monopoly. The government still
owns 26 percent of the company.
