* India's one-year overnight index swap rate falls 2 bps to 7.63 percent, while the 5-year is down 2 bp at 6.93 percent. * Falls in swap rates track lower bond yields after India's sale of 150 billion rupees in bonds attracts good demand. * The market is expected to stay range-bound with an upward bias in the near term as traders watch for direction and guidelines from the government on policy reform measures and any data on monsoon rainfalls, traders say. * Both factors are key as markets gear up for the RBI policy review on July 31, though most analysts expect no change in the repo rate. * "In the absence of any crisp reformative action plan, policy easing in the forthcoming meet seems unlikely," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income dealer with AK Capital. * India OIS has seen volatile trading. The 1-year rate was up 3 bps for the week, while the 5-year was down 4 bps. * Both swap rates had dropped on Monday -- with the 5-year hitting a 2012 low of 6.87 percent after lower-than-expected inflation but hawkish comments from RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao dent hopes for rate cuts at the July 31 policy review. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/)