* India's three-day cash rates steady at 8.00/8.05 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent in the previous close at the end of the first week of the two-week reporting period. * Banks borrowed 592.10 billion rupees from the central bank at its repo window, remaining well within the central bank's comfort zone. * Repo borrowing to remain around 500-700 billion rupees in the next fortnight, says a dealer. * Lower bank credit-deposit ratio and month-end government spending will continue to help ease liquidity conditions, says the dealer. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 111.04 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 283.13 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)