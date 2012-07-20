BEIJING, July 20 Massive credit stimulus will not compensate for a lack of demand in China's slowing economy which needs an upgrade to industrial structures and expansionary fiscal policies to drive growth, a top bank official said in remarks published on Friday.

Xiao Gang, chairman of Bank of China Ltd , said current high levels of investment - driven by the credit boom prompted by the government's 4 trillion yuan ($635 billion) 2009-10 stimulus programme - were unsustainable and expanding credit would add to industrial over-capacity.

"Usually fast credit growth can boost economies by stimulating supply, but the current problem in the Chinese economy is not on the supply side, it's the lack of demand, especially final consumption demand," Xiao wrote in an article published in the official China Daily newspaper.

"Given the importance of rebalancing the Chinese growth pattern, it does not seem appropriate to take the old path of a bank credit-based stimulus," he wrote.

"Instead, policies should be shifted to concentrate on upgrading the industrial structure, and expansionary fiscal measures should raise government spending on health, education and pensions," he added.

Xiao said changing the policy approach to tackling the downturn would also help rebalance the economy.

"A true change in the old economic development model relying heavily on investment and exports will only be possible if the credit-hungry economy is adjusted," Xiao wrote.

Beijing has stressed repeatedly that it wants to re-orient its economy towards domestic-driven demand and increase the contribution made by services industries, reducing exposure of its vast factory sector to the fluctuations of foreign demand.

China's economy slowed for a sixth successive quarter to 7.6 percent in the April-June period, its slackest pace in more than three years and a rate only just above the government's 7.5 percent target for 2012.

Xiao said there was little room for local governments to borrow money from banks as their heavily-indebted financing vehicles faced the peak of repayments in the next few years.

Local government debt totalled 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.68 trillion) as of the end of 2010. Analysts estimate some 2-3 trillion yuan has gone bad and cannot be repaid.

Against this backdrop and the challenge of slowing capital inflows as China's trade surplus shrinks, increasing outbound investments and greater volatility in deposits, as well as market reforms and shrinking corporate profits, Chinese banks should prepare to "live a difficult life" Xiao said.

He added that China must adapt to a lower economic growth rate of 7-8 percent for the next few years - rather than the 9 percent-plus considered normal in previous years - and that such a "new normal" would be sufficient to create the number of jobs needed each year by the country's expanding workforce.

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)