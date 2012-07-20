(Repeats to add coding with no changes to text) * Shares in IPCA Laboratories at one point gained as much as 7.4 percent to a record high of 400.90 rupees, after the company said its manufacturing facility at Indore has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. * The approvals of the manufacturing facility could allow IPCA to export as many as six drugs to the United States, if approved by the FDA. * However, worries about valuations cap gains. IPCA shares last up 5.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)