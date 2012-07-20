(Repeats to add coding with no changes to text)
* Shares in IPCA Laboratories at one point gained as
much as 7.4 percent to a record high of 400.90 rupees, after the
company said its manufacturing facility at Indore has received
approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
* The approvals of the manufacturing facility could allow IPCA
to export as many as six drugs to the United States, if approved
by the FDA.
* However, worries about valuations cap gains. IPCA shares last
up 5.2 percent.
