* USD/INR last at 55.21/22 vs 55.12/13 close on Thursday, though trading has been range-bound through most of the session. * Weaker global risk assets pushing up USD/INR, with euro easing against the dollar following weak demand at a Spanish bond auction. * However, some dollar sales spotted from foreign institutional investors planning to bid for unused debt limits on government and corporate bonds later in the day. * Senior dealer says USD/INR to take cues from euro moves next week. * India's main BSE stock index down 0.6 percent.