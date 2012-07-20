* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point to 8.08 percent after the government's 150 billion rupee debt sale attracts good demand. * "The market is holding up well in terms of auction demand, in spite of this large supply," said a senior trader from a mutual fund. * "But it is very difficult to sustain the momentum from here unless we see some positive initiatives from the government to support the bond market," he said. * Markets are awaiting potential policy reform measures, including a possible hike in diesel prices, after presidential elections on Thursday. Results are due on Sunday. * The central bank has been urging the government to lower its fiscal deficit to enable better monetary policy transmission. * 10-year bond yield down 2 bps for the week after falling to as low as 8.01 percent on Monday, a 15-month low. * Yields slumped after lower-than-expected headline inflation data but subsequent hawkish comments from RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao has reduced expectations for a rate cut at the July 31 policy review. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)