UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
BANGALORE (Reuters) July 20 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3371/3431 3312/3382 MEDIUM 30 3420/3481 3270/3451
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp