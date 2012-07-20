(Repeats to add coding with no changes to text)
* A volatile week is in store for Indian stocks as a slew of
blue chip earnings are due out a week marked by the monthly
expiry of derivatives on Thursday.
* Traders also eyeing whether the government will announce
policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing
more foreign investment in the aviation and retail sectors after
presidential election results are out on Sunday.
* In earnings, investors get a chance to see whether the sharp
gains in consumer stocks this year are justified: ITC,
Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive (India)
and Dabur India announce April-June results.
* After contrasting earnings performances from Infosys
and Tata Consultancy services, the spotlight falls on
Wipro on Tuesday, followed by HCL Technologies
on Wednesday.
* Power utilities report earnings amid low expectations: Jindal
Steel and Power results are on Tuesday, while Power
Grid Corporation of India reports on Wednesday.
* The oil and gas sector is also expected to have seen a rough
quarter: Cairn India reports on Tuesday, while GAIL
reports on Wednesday.
* Orderbooks will be the focus for capital good stocks: Larsen &
Toubro declares earnings on Tuesday, while Bharat
Heavy Electricals announces on Thursday.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/madhura.karnik@thomsonreut
rs.com)