July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date January 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Issue price 98.764

Reoffer price 98.764

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp

Payment Date August 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.2 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0554854967

