July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date January 5, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Issue price 98.764
Reoffer price 98.764
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp
Payment Date August 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.2 billion sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0554854967
