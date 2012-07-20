(Repeats to fix table formatting with no changes to text) MUMBAI, July 20 India received bids worth 153.13 billion rupees in unused foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of 302.03 billion rupee limits on offer, according to three market sources on Friday. (In bln rupees) PREV CUT-OFF(bps) CUT-OFF BID ON OFFER No-residual maturity 5.01 6.1 21.58 12.64 restriction (government bonds) Residual maturity of over 3 yrs 0.001 Full 36.69 106.62 (government bonds) Allocation No residual maturity or sector 0.11 24.2 52.67 43.57 restriction (corporate bonds) Long-term corporate infrastrucure 0.0002 Full 42.19 139.20 (corporate bonds) Allocation (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)