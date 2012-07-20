(Repeats to fix formatting with no changes to text)
MUMBAI, July 20 India received bids worth 153.13 billion rupees in unused
foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of 302.03 billion rupee limits on
offer, according to three market sources on Friday.
(In bln rupees) PREV
CUT-OFF(bps) CUT-OFF BID ON OFFER
No-residual maturity 5.01 6.1 21.58 12.64
restriction (government bonds)
Residual maturity of over 3 yrs 0.001 Full 36.69 106.62
(government bonds) Allocation
No residual maturity or sector 0.11 24.2 52.67 43.57
restriction (corporate bonds)
Long-term corporate infrastrucure 0.0002 Full 42.19 139.20
(corporate bonds) Allocation
(Reporting by Rafael Nam)