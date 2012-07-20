UPDATE 2-Italy's borrowing cost spread with Spain widens to near post-crisis high
* Worries over early elections, ECB withdrawal hit Italian bonds
July 20 Bank of America, National Association
* Moody's upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 the short-term rating of Bank of America, National Association (Muni. Deriv.) Variable Certificates, AUSTIN Series 1208; the long-term ratings for the trust remain Aa2
* Worries over early elections, ECB withdrawal hit Italian bonds
TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices put pressure on energy shares, while the financials group was little changed even as an analyst upgrade boosted insurer Sun Life Financial Inc.