Jul 20Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KUMPULA BOTHRA COAL 16/07 16/07 20/07 nil 54,460 nil n.a. 2) MT SLOMAN JAMES EDIBLE OIL 17/07 17/07 21/07 nil 15,500 nil n.a. 3) MV AN ZE JIANG JMB GB 17/07 17/07 21/07 14,400 nil nil n.a. 4) MV MARITIME ORISSA GB 18/07 18/07 24/07 27,000 nil nil n.a. 5) MV FREE IMPALA AS SHIPPING GB 18/07 18/07 23/07 23,200 nil nil n.a. 6) MV BRIO FAITH ACT GB 18/07 18/07 20/07 8,500 nil nil n.a. 7) MV TENNEI MARU BOTHRA MOP 19/07 19/07 19/07 nil 49,494 nil n.a. 8) MV LUNA BLUE VIKING GB 19/07 19/07 22/07 12,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT PAL CHEM INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 4,080 nil 19/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT FENG HAI JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 20/07 2) MT TRANS JYOTHI SUL ACID nil 8,800 nil 21/07 3) MV XIANG GUI ORISSA GB 19,000 nil nil 22/07 4) MV AS VIRGINIA BOTHRA COAL nil 34,999 nil 23/07 5) MV OCEAN CONCORD ORISSA GB 10,500 nil nil 24/07 6) MT HUITONG SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 6,000 nil 24/07 7) MT NOGOGINI JMB EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 27/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL