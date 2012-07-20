UPDATE 2-Italy's borrowing cost spread with Spain widens to near post-crisis high
* Worries over early elections, ECB withdrawal hit Italian bonds
July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.73
Spread 123 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Due 2018 UKT
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees 0.15 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 325 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0809685158
