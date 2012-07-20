BANGALORE, Jul 20The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 43300 ICS-201(B22mm) 44500 ICS-102(B22mm) 30300 ICS-103(23mm) 32500 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35600 ICS-105(26mm) 34600 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35400 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 36800 ICS-105(28mm) 37200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37400 ICS-105(29mm) 37900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37700 ICS-105(30mm) 38600 ICS-105(31mm) 40600 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 53000