UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
BANGALORE, Jul 20The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 43300 ICS-201(B22mm) 44500 ICS-102(B22mm) 30300 ICS-103(23mm) 32500 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35600 ICS-105(26mm) 34600 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35400 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 36800 ICS-105(28mm) 37200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37400 ICS-105(29mm) 37900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37700 ICS-105(30mm) 38600 ICS-105(31mm) 40600 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 53000
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp