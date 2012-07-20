July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 116.316

Reoffer price 116.316

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0341439197

