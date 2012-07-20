July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Akzo Nobel Sweden Finance AB

Guarantor Akzo Nobel NV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 27, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 98.911

Reoffer price 98.911

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 158.8bp

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date July 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1(Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0809847667

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.