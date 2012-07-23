* USD/INR likely to open higher tracking risk aversion sentiment with Asian stocks, currencies lower. The pair last closed at 55.32/33. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.57 versus NY close of 55.61-66. * Shares fell and the euro stayed vulnerable after hitting fresh lows early on Monday in Asia, as concerns grew about Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 2 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.9 percent. * The euro fell to a near 12-year trough on the yen and plumbed record lows versus its Australian counterpart on Monday, starting the new week under pressure on persistent fears that Spain will eventually need a full sovereign bailout.