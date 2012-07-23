* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.95
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 2.01 percent.
* Shares fell and the euro stayed vulnerable after hitting fresh
lows early on Monday in Asia, as concerns grew about Spain's
ability to stave off a sovereign bailout.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers
of stocks worth 1.78 billion rupees on Friday, when the
benchmark BSE index fell 0.7 percent.
* Major earnings on Monday: Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan
Unilever, Idea Cellular, ACC and
Ambuja Cements.
* A volatile week is in store for Indian stocks as a slew of
blue chip earnings are due out a week marked by the monthly
expiry of derivatives on Thursday.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)