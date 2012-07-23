* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.95 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 2.01 percent. * Shares fell and the euro stayed vulnerable after hitting fresh lows early on Monday in Asia, as concerns grew about Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.78 billion rupees on Friday, when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.7 percent. * Major earnings on Monday: Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Idea Cellular, ACC and Ambuja Cements. * A volatile week is in store for Indian stocks as a slew of blue chip earnings are due out a week marked by the monthly expiry of derivatives on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)