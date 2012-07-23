* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.06 percent, tracking risk aversion. * Domestic shares fall 0.9 percent. The euro hits a near 12-year trough against the yen and record lows against the Australian dollar. * Traders say bond prices could be supported ahead of the central bank's policy review on July 31. * Views about a potential rate cut are still mixed. * Traders are eyeing whether the government will announce policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing more foreign investment, after Pranab Mukherjee was announced as India's new president on Sunday, as widely expected. * Reforms are seen as critical for India to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)