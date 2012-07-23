* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.9 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index loses 0.92 percent.
* Falls track weaker regional shares, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific
excluding Japan index down 2.2 percent on the
day, on growing worries Spain will need to resort to a sovereign
bailout.
* Shares in Maruti Suzuki fall 5.1 percent after the
chairman of the auto maker said over the weekend the Manesar
factory hit by a deadly riot is not yet ready to reopen.
* Shares in India's Reliance Communications drops 3.2
percent on Monday after shelving a planned Singapore initial
public offering for its undersea cable unit, citing unfavourable
market conditions.
* Shares in cigarette maker ITC falls 1 percent ahead
of April-June earnings results due out on Thursday.
