* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate drops 5 basis points to 6.87 percent, after earlier falling as low as 6.85 percent to its lowest level this year. * The 1-year rate falls 4 bps to 7.57 percent. * Receiving sparked as Asian shares slide, with the BSE Index down 0.9 percent, while the euro slumps as Spain sparks concerns about its ability to stave off a sovereign bailout. * Traders are eyeing whether the government will announce policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing more foreign investment. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)