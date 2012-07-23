* Despite calling Ultratech Cement "the premier firm
in the Indian cement sector," J.P.Morgan downgrades the stock to
"underweight" from "neutral" citing "stretched" valuations.
* J.P.Morgan says Ultratech trading at 10 times enterprise
value/EBITDA and at 18 times P/E.
* The U.S. investment bank also lowers its target price to 1,400
rupees from 1,250 rupees.
* Ultratech Cement on Friday reported a 13.9 pct rise in
April-June quarter net profit.
* J.P.Morgan says prefers to invest in the Indian cement sector
via Ultratech parent Grasim Industries, adding the
stock is currently trading at a discount of 43 percent versus
the average discount of 29 percent since 2010.
* JP Morgan maintains its "overweight" rating on Grasim while
raising its target price to 3,062 rupees from 2,700 rupees.
* Shares in Ultratech rise 1.5 percent to 1,589.45 rupees, while
Grasim falls 0.5 percent to 2,622.90 rupees.
