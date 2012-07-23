* Despite calling Ultratech Cement "the premier firm in the Indian cement sector," J.P.Morgan downgrades the stock to "underweight" from "neutral" citing "stretched" valuations. * J.P.Morgan says Ultratech trading at 10 times enterprise value/EBITDA and at 18 times P/E. * The U.S. investment bank also lowers its target price to 1,400 rupees from 1,250 rupees. * Ultratech Cement on Friday reported a 13.9 pct rise in April-June quarter net profit. * J.P.Morgan says prefers to invest in the Indian cement sector via Ultratech parent Grasim Industries, adding the stock is currently trading at a discount of 43 percent versus the average discount of 29 percent since 2010. * JP Morgan maintains its "overweight" rating on Grasim while raising its target price to 3,062 rupees from 2,700 rupees. * Shares in Ultratech rise 1.5 percent to 1,589.45 rupees, while Grasim falls 0.5 percent to 2,622.90 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)