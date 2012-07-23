* Shares in Indian retailers fall on media reports government
coalition members Samajwadi Party and leftist parties have
opposed allowing foreign direct investment into multi-brand
retail outlets.
* Leaders from these parties have written to Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh expressing their opposition, newspapers including
the Times of India report on Monday.
* Shares in Pantaloon Retail fall 5.2 percent. India's
top retailer had surged 26.4 percent since the end of May to
Friday's close, far outperforming the NSE index's 6.5 percent
gain, on hopes the government would open up the retail sector.
* Shoppers Stop, which operates the Hypercity retail
chain, loses 4.1 percent after gaining 19.9 percent during the
same period.
* India last year scrapped plans to allow up to 51 percent
foreign ownership of multi-brand retail because of political
opposition.
* Investors had seen retail FDI as one of the key reform
measures being considered by the government after the
presidential elections.
