* USD/INR trading at 55.77/78 after rising as much as 55.84, its highest since July 12. The pair closed Friday at 55.32/33. * Senior dealer with foreign bank says petroleum company and oil companies spotted buying dollars. * Global risk aversion weighs on the rupee: the euro falls to a near 12-year low against the yen and plumbs record lows versus the Australian dollar on Monday. * Local stocks down in line with Asian peers, main stock index falls 0.9 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)