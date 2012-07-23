* USD/INR facing strong resistance at 56.11, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the pair's fall from a record high of 57.32 on June 22 to the monthly low of 54.18 hit July 4. * Breach of the 56.11 resistance would open up a sharper USD/INR move to 56.58. * USD/INR more likely to trade in 56.10-54.20 range. Last trading at 56.85/86. (krishna.kumar@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)