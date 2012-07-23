* Shares in Crompton Greaves falls 7.3 percent after saying April-June net profit rose 8 percent to 859 million rupees, missing expectations and raising worries about whether the Indian power equipment maker can meet its yearly guidance. * Macquarie downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", despite calling Crompton Greaves' orderbooks "robust," citing concerns about margins and uncertainty for the company's overseas businesses. * Morgan Stanley cites similar concerns about margins, while also expressing concerns over operational restructuring and "unattractive" valuations in maintaining the stock at "underweight." * Crompton Greaves on Friday reiterated its guidance for 12-14 percent revenue growth and 8-9 percent margins for fiscal 2012-13. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)