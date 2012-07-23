* Shares in Crompton Greaves falls 7.3 percent after
saying April-June net profit rose 8 percent to 859 million
rupees, missing expectations and raising worries about whether
the Indian power equipment maker can meet its yearly guidance.
* Macquarie downgrades the stock to "underperform" from
"neutral", despite calling Crompton Greaves' orderbooks
"robust," citing concerns about margins and uncertainty for the
company's overseas businesses.
* Morgan Stanley cites similar concerns about margins, while
also expressing concerns over operational restructuring and
"unattractive" valuations in maintaining the stock at
"underweight."
* Crompton Greaves on Friday reiterated its guidance for 12-14
percent revenue growth and 8-9 percent margins for fiscal
2012-13.
