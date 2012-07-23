* The rupee's July rallies against the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit are stalling, in an indication of how risk aversion is weighing on the local currency. * The rupee had gained largely on hopes for more aggressive policy reforms from the government, though recent signs including renewed political opposition to foreign investment into foreign retail are raising doubts. * SGD/INR on Monday has breached the key 44.09 resistance level after previously failing to do so seven times. * That level marks the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement from the pair's fall from the 44.86 high hit on July 22 fall to the July 3-4 lows of 42.84. * A sustained hold above the 44.10 level would point for a SGD/INR move to 44.40. * MYR/INR is also threatening to breach recent strong resistance at around 17.60, as it eyes its next resistance target at 17.65, the 61.8 fibonacci retracement of the same late June to early June decline. (krishna.kumar@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)