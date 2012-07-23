* USD/INR rises to 55.82/83 from 55.32/33 close on Friday. * However, gains in USD/INR capped by large dollar selling from a major private petrochemical company, traders say. * A senior dealer estimates about $250 million of flows from the company. * The euro slid 1 percent against the yen, hitting its lowest level in more than 11-1/2 years on Monday, pressured by fears that Spain may eventually need a full sovereign bailout. * India's BSE stock index falls 1.3 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)