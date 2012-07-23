* PC sales seen slowing ahead of autumn Windows 8 release
* Smartphone sales seen continuing to drive Samsung profits
* SK Hynix, others to benefit from being Apple suppliers
* Sony, Japan TV makers struggle; seek other growth drivers
By Miyoung Kim and Tim Kelly
SEOUL/TOKYO, July 23 Asian PC makers are set to
report mostly higher quarterly profits in the coming weeks, but
economic worries and delays in computer purchases before the
launch of Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Windows 8 operating system in
October are casting a pall over their earnings ahead.
Lenovo (0992.HK) and other PC makers from the region have
made inroads on U.S. competitors Dell DELL.O and
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N). But uncertainty about Windows 8, the
devices running the system and the pricepoints are seen
dampening sales of PCs before the launch, and may even
discourage users from buying until they have been tried and
tested in the market.
"We think that Win8/RT and Ultrabooks will not stimulate PC
demand," Jefferies analysts wrote in a research note on Monday,
although they did anticipate seasonal demand in the third and
fourth quarters.
China's Lenovo, which is due to announce first-quarter
earnings in mid-August, is expected to report a net profit of
$131.2 million, up 21 percent from $108.8 million a year
earlier, according to the average estimate of 10 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lenovo's hope is that second- and third-tier cities in
China, where PC penetration is relatively low, will be able to
provide support. "Going forward it will be increasingly harder
for Lenovo to sustain similar growth rates in an environment of
limited unit growth and low elasticity," Bernstein Research said
in a report.
Taiwan's Acer (2353.TW) is expected to post a net profit of
T$591.9 million ($19.8 million) for the second quarter,
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll, up from T$331
million in the first quarter and swinging from a T$6.79 billion
loss a year earlier.
But Acer's focus on the Intel-inspired Ultrabook notebook
computers worries some analysts, despite the promise of greater
margins.
"Unless prices of the Windows 8 Ultrabook lower to a
mainstream level of $699, sales will not be promising," warned
Jenny Lai, an HSBC analyst in Taipei.
MOBILE DEVICES
South Korea's Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), which flagged
a record April-June quarterly profit earlier this month, is
likely to report further profit increases in the second half of
this year, as it expands sales of its flagship Galaxy S III
smartphone and is set to provide processors and displays for
Apple's (AAPL.O) new iPhone expected later this year.
The head of Samsung's mobile division, JK Shin, told Reuters
on Sunday that sales of the Galaxy S III, which went on sale in
late May, are likely to top his initial forecast of 10 million
units by the end of July.
Others likely to benefit from being a supplier to Apple
include flat-screen maker LG Display (034220.KS) and SK Hynix
(000660.KS), both of which are expected to lead the panel
sector's recovery in the second half of this year.
LG Display is likely to report its seventh-consecutive
quarterly loss on Thursday, as one-off costs related to
price-fixing charges added to a weaker-than-expected recovery in
demand. But with panel prices stabilising, and the expectation
of another iPhone in the works, the company is likely to return
to profit in the third quarter, although weak demand in the TV
market, its biggest earnings generator, is set to crimp upside
potential, analysts say.
SK Hynix, the world's No.2 computer memory-chip maker, is
set to report a small quarterly profit on Thursday, ending three
quarters of losses, as computer chip prices have started
stabilising amid industry consolidation led by U.S. rival Micron
Technology Inc (MU.O).
LG Electronics (066570.KS) has gained market share in its
television business from Japanese producers in recent quarters,
making it the world's second-biggest TV maker, and is expected
to report on Wednesday that quarterly profit has more than
doubled. But its handset business has swung to a loss, squeezed
by growing competition from low-cost producers in China and at
the high end by Apple and Samsung.
"LG Electronics could be one of the biggest losers in the
Korean tech sector as its smartphone business is likely to
continue to remain in the red in the second half due to growing
competition from the likes of Apple and Samsung," said Park
Sung-min, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
"But it'll likely cope better with the challenges than
smartphone rivals Research In Motion and Nokia, for example, as
steady cash flow from profitable TV and home appliances
businesses will provide some support."
JAPAN TV WOES
Japan's Sony (6758.T), Panasonic (6752.T) and Sharp (6753.T)
are also looking for other profit centres as their results for
the quarter and the full year will still be dominated by the
performances of their laggard TV units.
All three are pulling back from the product that made them
global brands, hit by intense competition from foreign rivals
led by Samsung Electronics. Combined, the three companies expect
to sell 7 million fewer TV sets this business year than last.
To make up for that lost revenue and to generate new growth
sources, Sony is looking to cameras, gaming consoles and
software, as well as smartphones and other mobile devices.
Panasonic is targeting household appliances, batteries and solar
panels. Sharp, the maker of Aquos TVs, is looking for salvation
through its partnership with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision
Industries (2317.TW).
Their turnaround efforts, however, are threatened by a
fragile global economy and the unresolved debt crisis in Europe,
investors say.
"Overall their performance looks disappointing," said Makoto
Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management in Tokyo.
"Having seen results in the U.S., the impact of the European
crisis and the loss of steam in emerging economies appears to be
having an impact. The best we are likely to see for Japan's
electronics firms are in line with projections or struggling to
keep on track with their forecasts," he said.
Sharp will tumble to a 44.4 billion yen ($565 million)
first-quarter operating loss from a 3.5 billion yen profit a
year earlier, according to the average estimate of five analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. For the full year ending in
March 2013, Sharp has forecast an operating profit of 20 billion
yen.
Sony is seen posting a first-quarter operating profit of
17.6 billion yen, down from 27.5 billion a year earlier,
according to the average forecast of five analysts. Panasonic
will see first-quarter operating profit jump to 40 billion yen
from 5.6 billion yen, three analysts predicted on average.
For the full year, Sony expects operating profit of 180
billion yen, and Panasonic has forecast 260 billion yen.
($1 = 29.9755 Taiwan dollars)
($1 = 78.5650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Clare Jim in TAIPEI and Lee Chyen Yee in HONG
KONG; Writing by Jeremy Wagstaff; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
