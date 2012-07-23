* Foreign investors have bought a net of 94.32 billion rupees
($1.71 billion) in Indian equities so far this month, according
to provisional regulatory data, after selling in each of the
previous three months.
* Inflows so far in July have surpassed the 83.8 billion of net
purchases in March.
* Foreign investors have now bought a net 514.25 billion rupees
in Indian stocks so far this year, c ompared to their 27.14
billion rupees of net sales in 2011.
* A Bank of America-Merrill Lynch survey out on mid-July shows
foreign investors have increased their exposure to Indian
equities but still remain underweight, while remaining
overweight in China despite reducing their exposure.
* India's benchmark index rose 7.5 percent in June, but
is down 3.2 percent in July so far.
* For previous story on foreign investor flows, double click
($1 = 55.2150 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)