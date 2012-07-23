* Foreign investors have bought a net of 94.32 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) in Indian equities so far this month, according to provisional regulatory data, after selling in each of the previous three months. * Inflows so far in July have surpassed the 83.8 billion of net purchases in March. * Foreign investors have now bought a net 514.25 billion rupees in Indian stocks so far this year, c ompared to their 27.14 billion rupees of net sales in 2011. * A Bank of America-Merrill Lynch survey out on mid-July shows foreign investors have increased their exposure to Indian equities but still remain underweight, while remaining overweight in China despite reducing their exposure. * India's benchmark index rose 7.5 percent in June, but is down 3.2 percent in July so far. * For previous story on foreign investor flows, double click ($1 = 55.2150 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)