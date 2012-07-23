* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.06 percent, tracking risk aversion across markets with traders awaiting potential policy reforms from the government for further direction. * India sold unused foreign debt limits in government and corporate bonds on Friday, with low bidding seen for debt with maturity and sector restrictions, as had been expected. * Views about a potential rate cut by the central bank are still mixed and prompting traders to stay cautious ahead of the policy review on July 31. * Traders are eyeing whether the government will announce policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing more foreign investment, after Pranab Mukherjee was announced as India's new president on Sunday. * Domestic shares fall 1.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)