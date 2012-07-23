* India's one-day cash rate steady at 7.90/7.95 percent versus 7.95/8.05 percent close on Friday. * Banks borrowed 399.90 billion rupees from the central bank at its repo window on Monday, its lowest in ten sessions. * Cash conditions are expected to remain comfortable in the second week of the reporting fortnight, with month-end government spending also expected to kick in. * Month-end dollar buying by companies may pressure the rupee , raising the prospect of RBI intervention in foreign exchange markets. * However, any spot market intervention would spark RBI bond purchases via open market operations, traders say, offsetting impact on rupee liquidity. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 137.05 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 438.91 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.95 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)