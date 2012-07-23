GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 26, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 145bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HV2AGB6
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange