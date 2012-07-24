BRIEF-Oxford Lane Capital prices preferred stock offering
* Oxford Lane Capital - priced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of newly designated 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares
July 24 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Co in the first half of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item *H1 2012 H1 2011
Revenues 624,942 298,398
Gross profit 92,421 290,237
Net profit 49,005 213,137
NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent company only.
HAG shares were up 1.7 percent at 30,000 dong each at 0205 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
* Bridge Interactive and Black Knight Financial Services announce new alliance to provide advanced data management services to Paragon MLS users