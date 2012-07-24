July 24 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Co in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenues 624,942 298,398

Gross profit 92,421 290,237

Net profit 49,005 213,137

NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent company only.

HAG shares were up 1.7 percent at 30,000 dong each at 0205 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)